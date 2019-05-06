SPONSORED: Win fish and chips from any Ashvale restaurant or takeaway branch for a whole year!

To celebrate their newly-refurbished restaurant on Great Western Road, the Ashvale has teamed up with the Evening Express to give one lucky winner fish and chips for a year!

This Fish-tastic prize provides you and a friend a signature Ashvale fish supper every month for 12 months (ie 2 vouchers monthly to spend at any Ashvale branch throughout the north east)

Owner Stuart Devine explains: “Evening Express readers have all always supported our offers and promotions over the years, I’m sure that the lucky winner of our competition will be delighted!” If fish and chips aren’t your preference, Stuart and his team will provide an alternative.

“Of course, the Ashvale is renowned for its fish suppers, but we can substitute this for chicken fillets, lasagne or a king rib if the winner fancies something different one month!”

With 9 branches across the North East, the Aberdeen restaurant has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment, with new decor, flooring and seating while paying homage to the Granite City. “We’ve gone for a more spacious, classic approach – with stunning enlarged black and white photography from Aberdeen’s main landmarks”, adds Stuart. “Come and see the changes for yourself, I’m confident our new and regular customer will be very impressed!”

Visit the new look Ashvale at Great Western Road, Aberdeen. View the full menu other branch details here.

