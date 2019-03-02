Sharon, 56, bags top hospitality tickets to Premier League darts in Aberdeen

A Westhill woman was delighted to be revealed as the winner of the Evening Express’ Premier League darts competition.

Sharon Paterson bagged a pair of hospitality tickets worth more than £500 to the event at the AECC on Thursday night.

Housewife Sharon, 56, of Westhill, will be joined by husband Raymond – who works in the oil industry for Trojan Crates.

She said: “It’s ace.

“I won £500 with the Evening Express before. That was good.

“I’m going to take my husband Raymond with me.

“We both love the darts.

“I’ll need to phone him and tell him.”

The Treble Twenty tickets, provided by official PDC hospitality partner Sport and Music, include a night of elite darts and an electric atmosphere, as well as a meet and greet, Q&A and three-dart challenge with legend of the sport Peter Manley.

The Granite City Premier League stop will see local hero John Henderson, of Huntly, take on world champion Michael Van Gerwen among the matches.

It is also the final chance for north-east fans to see Sharon’s husband’s namesake, Raymond Van Barneveld, in Premier League action before he retires.

If you were unlucky in this competition, general tickets can still be purchased online at pdc.tv, while hospitality packages for every event across the UK and Europe can be found at sportandmusic.co.uk

