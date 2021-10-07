Pounds for Primaries: Your local primary school could win a share of £15,000

In 2019, our Pounds for Primaries competition gave out almost £15,000 to local primary schools in and around the north-east.
This year it’s back, and we’re very excited to be giving away lots of cash prizes to help support local schools.
Pounds for Primaries is open to all primary schools, including attached nurseries, in our Evening Express circulation areas.
Registering your school is easy. Simply go to www.eveningexpress.co.uk/poundsforprimaries and complete our registration form.
Everyone, including staff, pupils and their families, can help to bolster their school’s chances of winning a cash prize.
All you have to do is work together to collect as many of the special tokens that will appear in the Evening Express up until Monday November 1, with all token submissions due in by Friday November 12.
We will split the schools that enter into three categories depending on size with the top three schools in each category winning big cash prizes.
Every school that collects a minimum of 250 tokens will receive at least £100 each.
So far, more than 80 primary schools have already put their name down to be in with a chance of winning (a full list of current entrants is featured at the bottom of this article).
But with registration open throughout October, it’s not too late to enter your school and start collecting our special tokens.
Kingsford Primary School in Aberdeen was one of the lucky winners in our Pounds for Primaries competition back in 2019.
Deputy head teacher Gary Bain says that his pupils were instrumental in helping the school towards winning its £1,500 cash prize.
“It was the kids and the parents who were really the main drivers,” he says.
“When they saw that the Pounds for Primaries competition was running in the Evening Express two years ago, the kids were saying ‘we’ll get lots of tokens for you, Mr Bain’ which was brilliant.”
Gary goes on to add that finding out that the school had won was a “genuine surprise”.
But even more important for Gary and the school was being able to put their prize money to use for the benefit of Kingsford’s pupils.
“Budgets are obviously tight everywhere, so having that wee bit of extra money to buy a few extra bits and pieces for the school was amazing,” he explains.
“It was a lovely feeling when we won, but it was even better seeing it spent on things that the kids could really use.”
Carol Livingstone is a chairperson within the parent teacher association at Airyhall Primary School in Aberdeen.
Airyhall scooped the top Pounds for Primaries cash prize of £2,500 back in 2019 and Carol says it has made a huge difference to the school.
“We thought it was an excellent opportunity for the kids, parents and grandparents to be involved in for the benefit of the school and the wider community,” she says.
“We didn’t think we would’ve won at all.
“The kids couldn’t believe it either, but it made such a big difference to them all.
“We put a good proportion of the winnings towards new Google Chromebooks and we fortunately had quite a lot of them to give to pupils when we went into lockdown, which was hugely beneficial for quite a few families.”
Airyhall has already entered into the running for this year’s competition and Carol encourages all local primary schools to get involved.
“Things like this competition are invaluable,” she says.
“If we managed it, I’m sure you can too.”
New Machar Primary School came away with £1,000 from the 2019 Pounds for Primaries competition.
The school’s administrator, Anne Forsyth, says that entering felt like a no-brainer.
“We were aware that a lot of our families would buy the Evening Express anyway,” she says.
“So, if there was a chance of winning even just a little bit of money for the school through the paper, we would go for it.”
Anne goes on to add that the school was “absolutely delighted” to have won and posted its win across its social media channels.
What would she say to other schools thinking about entering this year?
“Definitely go for it,” says Anne.
“It’s an easy thing to do and also really good fun.”
List of schools already registered for this year’s Pounds for Primaries competition:
Abbotswell School
Airyhall Primary School
Alehousewells Primary
Arduthie Primary School
Ashley Road School PTA
Auchterellon Primary
Balmedie School
Banchory Primary
Boddam Primary School
Borrowfield Primary School
Braehead Primary School
Burnhaven School
Charleston School
Cornhill Primary School
Crathes Primary School
Crombie School
Culter School
Cultercullen School
Cults Primary
Dales Park School
Danestone Primary
Drumoak School
Durris Primary School
Dyce Primary School
Ellon Primary
Elrick Primary School
Ferryhill Primary
Foveran Primary School
Fyvie Primary School
Glashieburn School
Glenbervie Primary School
Gordon Primary School
Hanover Street School
Hatton (Cruden) School
Hatton of Fintray Primary
Hazlehead School
Heathryburn Primary School
Hillside School
Insch Primary School
Johnshaven School
Kaimhill School
Kellands School
Kemnay Primary School
Kinellar Primary School
Kingsford School
Kingswells Primary School
Kintore School
Loirston Primary School
Macduff Primary School
Marykirk Primary
Meethill School
Meiklemill School
Meldrum School
Middleton Park School
Mile End School
Muirfield School
New Machar School
Newburgh Mathers School
Oyne Primary
Peterhead Central
Pitfour Primary School
Port Elphinstone Primary School
and Nursery
Portlethen Primary School
Quarryhill Primary
Rathen Primary
Redmyre School
Riverbank School
Rothienorman School
Sandhaven Primary
Skene School
Skene Square Primary School
St Joseph’s Primary
St. Joseph’s RC Primary
Stoneywood School
Strathburn School
Sunnybank School
Tarves School and Nursery
Tealing Primary School
Tipperty School
Tyrie Primary
Uryside School
Walker Road School
Westpark Primary
