Final chance to win Premier League darts hospitality tickets worth more than £500 in tonight’s Evening Express

The event at Aberdeen’s AECC next Thursday will feature Huntly hero John Henderson, who takes on world champion Michael van Gerwen in the night’s final match.

Furthermore, it is north-east fans’ final chance to seen Raymond “Barney” Van Barneveld, who is set to retire at the end of the season.

Barney said: “For over 35 years I have been competing at the top of darts. With high peaks and deep lows.

“With five beautiful world titles and many other trophies I have won.

“I have seen many countries and met a lot of people. This sport brought me everything I could hope for and I will always be grateful for that.”

