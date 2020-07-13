PAW PRINTS: Put your pet in the picture with our new competition

Today the Evening Express is launching its Paw Prints Competition! We are on a mission to find the most photogenic pets in the north-east.

Whether you have a poodle with oodles of personality, a charismatic cat or perhaps a handsome hamster, we want see them captured in all their glory. Get your cameras at the ready to capture your pet’s best pose, whether it is lazing about inside the house, snoozing in the sunshine or playing in the park, we want to showcase them all.

Every pet photo we receive will feature in the Evening Express in August, where readers will have a chance to vote for their favourite pet. However, it is not just glory that you and your furry friend (or not so furry friend, we want to see your reptiles too!) can win. The winners will also get a Fantastic Hamper that includes a £100 pet shop voucher, a canvas print and a trophy.

There will be a winner from each of our three categories – most voted for dog, most voted for cat and most voted for best of the rest. So keep your eyes peeled for the our picture specials and voting forms in the Evening Express next month – and every vote counts so remember to tell all your friends and family to pick up their Evening Express!

It could not be easier to take part, just fill in the form below along with a picture of your beloved pet.

