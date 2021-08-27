Little Leopards competition: Lily’s all smiles as she takes top prize

One-year-old Lily Grace Gow, from Aberdeen, has been crowned the winner of this year’s Evening Express Little Leopards photo competition.

All of our Little Leopard entries have brought joy and smiles to readers across the years. But given the difficulties everyone has faced with the pandemic, this year’s competition has felt that little bit more special.

Our Little Leopards competition sees hopeful parents across the north-east snap up the chance to have photos taken of their child.

Parents enter their children into the competition by filling out the form in the Evening Express, then taking it to Marischal Square to have their photo taken.

Elated

Hundreds of photo entries from Little Leopards aged up to 12 years old were whittled down by reader votes.

A top 20 eventually became a top three, with Rio Barbour (1), from Fraserburgh, and Arlo James Robertson (2), from Newtonhill, claiming the runner-up spots.

But Lily was the lucky leopard who came out in top spot and her mum, Chanelle Gow, is overjoyed.

“I definitely felt really emotional when they told me Lily had won,” says Chanelle.

“I got a phone call on Monday saying that Lily had made it into the top three and that the EE would take pictures of the final three.

“But when they came round for the photos, they had balloons, a big hamper and then the woman told me, ‘Lily actually came first! We’re here to take photos because she’s the winner’.

“It was such a nice surprise.”

Mischief

Lily was 10 months old when her mum entered her into the Little Leopards competition.

Now, she’s two months older, a little bigger and still up to plenty of mischief.

“Lily’s always climbing up the sofa and things like that,” says Chanelle.

“She’s not walking yet, but she crawls at 100 miles an hour so you need to have eyes in the back of your head.”

Popular baby

Chanelle and her husband James say that they enjoyed being part of the fun in the competition and weren’t expecting Lily to go all the way.

Lily’s grandparents were also hugely supportive and Chanelle believes that they have helped make Lily one of Aberdeen’s most popular babies.

“Lily’s gran and grandad were telling everybody, ‘our granddaughter’s in the paper, remember to take the voting slip and pass it on’,” Chanelle laughs.

“There are always people stopping me saying how beautiful she is and they see her photos on Facebook and things.

“She’s quite famous for being a one-year-old!”

Proud

Now, Lily and her parents are enjoying their Little Leopard trophy, £500 prize money, goodie hamper and canvas print picture of Lily’s competition-winning photo.

“We actually never thought we would win, so we are really shocked,” says Chanelle.

“All of Lily’s family couldn’t be more proud of her.

“She’s turned into such a happy little girl even while we’ve all gone through the Covid pandemic,” says Chanelle.

Lily has been the whole light of the family.

“She’s made a huge impact in our lives and we do think she deserves it.”