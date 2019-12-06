Flash Competition: THREE pairs of tickets to see Rod Stewart at P&J Live up for grabs

Music legend Sir Rod Stewart is ready to rock out P&J Live tomorrow night – and you could be there to enjoy the show.

The 74-year-old said: “I absolutely love playing my adopted country of Scotland.

“It is one of my favourite places to play although I do get a little nervous.”

Sir Rod will roll back the years on a career that has spanned more than five decades when he takes to the P&J Live stage.

He has sold more than 200 million records worldwide and boasts nine number one albums in the British charts.

Rock royalty, Sir Rod has also topped the British and USA singles charts on multiple occasions.

His unmistakably rich voice has matured like a malt whisky and Sir Rod accepts it is like gold dust to him.

And he will do everything possible to ensure his voice is in peak condition when he performs in the Granite City.

He said: “My voice is my crown jewels and I really have to look after it.

“I couldn’t feel better and I think my voice still sounds relevant and young.”

