Competition: Win two tickets to see Deacon Blue at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Deacon Blue’s keenly-anticipated gig at P&J Live is on sale from today – but how do you fancy going along on us?

One lucky winner will win a pair of tickets for a great night with one of Scotland’s most-loved and most iconic bands.

Fronted by Ricky Ross, they will perform at P&J Live on October 31 next year.

They are touring with their new album City Of Love and will play more cities than ever before across Europe and the UK.

Ricky Ross: “We’re so looking forward to you hearing City of Love and getting out on the road, playing new songs and old songs too.

“Every time we tour now it feels like a celebration because our fans are still there and it’s a delight for us. We’re planning to make this the best one yet.”

The new album, to be released on March 6, is Deacon Blue’s fourth release in a prolific seven years for the band.

For your chance to win tickets to this great show

