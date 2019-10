Rock legend Alice Cooper is bringing his Ol’ Black Eyes tour to Aberdeen this weekend.

We have two tickets for up for grabs which could see you and a friend heading along to his gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday.

One lucky winner could win two tickets to the rock music icon’s gig just by filling in the form below.

Entries are open now and will close at midnight on Thursday.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.