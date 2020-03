We’re giving away a pair of tickets to see the Stereophonics at P&J Live.

The Welsh rockers will take to the stage on Tuesday March 10.

All you need to do to get your hands on the tickets is to fill in the form by midnight on Sunday.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.