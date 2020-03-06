Competition: £100 of Aberdeen FC vouchers up for grabs with the EscapEE

The EscapEE has sent in these cards for our team for our team to hand tomorrow.

We presume it’s another clue from him so I think we all know where he will be now!

Because of this, we thought we would add in an extra prize tomorrow.

If you receive one of the cards, pictured above, while you are on the hunt, then submit a photo of yourself holding the card via the form below.

We will then carry out a random draw and one lucky person will receive £100 of Aberdeen Football Club Shop vouchers.

Remember, if you do think you’ve caught him, you must ask “Are you the EscapEE?”.

Not only is there a big money bounty for catching him, there’s also a bonus cash prize to be won if you bring a copy of the Evening Express with you!