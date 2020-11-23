SPONSORED: Bon Accord: How to stay both snug and stylish this festive season

Covering up over the festive period in the north-east may be a necessity, but that doesn’t mean we have to compromise on style.

From cosy jumpers, jackets and cardigans to stylish boots and dazzling dresses and tops, there are plenty of on-trend pieces on offer at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord.

With something to suit all tastes available across its stores, including Topshop, New Look, Quiz, Hobbs and more, you’re sure to discover an abundance of cold weather outfits under the one roof.

If you’re unsure where to start or which trends to focus on this year, take a look at our favourite pieces you can buy in stores now.

Keeping It Casual

With few to no events planned in this year’s festive calendar, it provides the perfect excuse to flaunt comfortable casual fashionwear throughout the season.

By this, we mean warm knitted numbers, including dresses, hoodies and jumpers. You can’t go wrong with a simple knitted grey jumper, but be sure to take it up a level with the Grey Knitted Diamante Puff Sleeve Jumper from Quiz. It features diamante embellishment and puff sleeves – what’s not to love?

Or if you’re eager to opt for a dress, then you’ll want to introduce the Harlie Dress from Hobbs or Topshop’s Super Soft Oversized Knitted Dress to your knitwear collection.

Sleek, Elegant and Edgy

One thing’s for sure, black fashionwear goes with everything and anything.

New Look’s Black Suedette Teddy Trim Chunky Lace Up Boots will prove ideal for those of you aiming to look modern and stylish during a winter walk.

To enhance the look even further, team them with a pair of Black Faux Leather Trousers from Quiz. They’ll provide plenty of room to ensure you’re comfortable at all times.

For anyone carrying out their last-minute Christmas shopping, consider Topshop’s Honey Black Point Boots. The bold heeled boots are the dainty footwear to look great in.

Socially-distanced Get-together

For family gatherings – no matter how small – it’s crucial to look the part. And for the fashion forward who adore vivid numbers, you’ll love New Look’s Red Floral Long Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress.

Not only will you catch everyone’s eyes and look on-trend, but your confidence will be at its peak.

The same goes for Topshop’s Geometric Embellished Mini Dress. Boasting an all-over geometric print and low back, it will ensure you make a stunning style statement.

To finish off your look, reach out for a faux fur jacket – Quiz’s Stone Faux Fur Trim Biker Jacket fits the bill perfectly.

For more fashion inspiration, visit the Bon Accord website.