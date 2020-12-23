SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – CLAN Cancer Support

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

CLAN Cancer Support

CLAN is there for anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis. They provide emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer across the north-east and Northern Isles through 11 community centres.

Over the last 37 years, CLAN has developed specialist knowledge and understanding of how a diagnosis of cancer impacts not just the person diagnosed, but also their wider circle of family and friends. Their free, person-centred services are delivered using qualified and experienced counsellors, therapists and also by support volunteers, all focused on improving the wellbeing of their clients.

CLAN has continued to be a lifeline for many people facing a cancer diagnosis throughout the pandemic by launching a telephone support service, counselling sessions, offering new online services and continuing to support younger clients and families. They have also ensured that people who live out with Aberdeen can attend cancer treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by providing transport and a safe place to stay at their Haven bed and breakfast service.

CLAN helps people to live with and beyond a cancer diagnosis, but the charity needs your support to continue to be here for them. You can help someone impacted by cancer by donating to CLAN today.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

CityFibre

A spokesperson for CityFibre said: “As a business proud to be powering Aberdeen’s digital transformation, it is a source of real pride that we can lend our support to CLAN Cancer Support. When the opportunity to get involved with the ‘Light the North’ trail, came up we felt it was a tremendous initiative.

“Not only does it support the region’s vital cancer support services, it also presents a genuine opportunity to talented artists from the north east, and Wild in Art, and we look forward to the trail opening next year.

“We have an amazing bunch of people in the local team who are currently brainstorming different ideas that we can carry out during 2021 to raise funds for CLAN, it’s definitely a watch this space to see what they come up with!”