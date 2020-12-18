SPONSORED: 10 last-minute Christmas gift ideas from Trinity Centre that won’t disappoint

Still have a few last-minute Christmas gifts to get? Have no fear – Trinity Centre is the place to go!

Whether you’ve accidentally forgotten to get a present for someone or time’s simply slipped away from you (it does seem to speed up in December, doesn’t it?), there’s no need to panic when it comes to getting the perfect last-minute Christmas gift.

At Trinity Centre you’ll find plenty of options (there are 25 stores including concessions to choose from), with the centre open Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 7pm, and Thursday 9am to 5pm in the run up to Christmas.

Plus, there are adaptations in place to help keep both staff and customers socially distanced as you shop. To help you feel inspired, Trinity Centre has selected 10 last-minute gift ideas from across its shops – and there’s something so suit everyone! Check them out below.

1. Christmas candles

You can’t go wrong with a nice Christmas candle! You’ll find a range of Yankee Candle options at Clinton Cards.

2. The gift of entertainment

From albums and boxsets to collectables based off their favourite shows, keep your loved one entertained during the festive season with a gift from HMV.

3. Hair styling essentials

This BaByliss Smooth and Wave styler is sure to be a hit with hair and beauty fans! It’s available to buy at Superdrug.

4. Signature scents

While you’re at Superdrug, don’t forget to check out the fragrance counter – who doesn’t like opening up a bottle of their favourite perfume or aftershave?

5. Christmas day games

You’ll find lots of game and activity options at The Works – perfect for keeping Christmas fun for the whole family!

6. Cosy loungewear

Is there anything cosier for lounging about at home than these microwaveable slippers from Menkind in Debenhams?

7. Fashion dolls

Head to Toy Town to pick up a fashion doll!

8. Adorable stocking fillers

Check out the Card Factory for some adorable stocking fillers.

9. Monopoly – Aberdeen Edition

This Aberdeen Edition of Monopoly is a great way to add a more personal touch to a classic board game.

10. New winter boots

Practical and stylish, why not gift someone a new pair of winter boots, like this Rieker pair from Mostyn McKenzie?