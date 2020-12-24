Show Links
Christmas

Santa’s Little Stars: Skene Square School

by Callum Main
24/12/2020, 2:27 pm
Post Thumbnail

Christmas may be unlike any other this year, but that didn’t stop schoolchildren from around the north-east getting into the festive spirit.

A special 32-page photo supplement in the Evening Express featured schools from across the region and captured some of the sparkling Christmas shows and activities children took part in.

Here you can find all the pictures from Skene Square School.

© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
© Supplied by Skene Primary School
See more images from our Santa's Little Stars picture supplement