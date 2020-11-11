Perfect Food and Drink Gifts for Christmas

Taking a look at some ideal festive food and drink gifts for Christmas.
Continuing our countdown, today, we shine the spotlight on some of our finest food and drink gifts, all available to order just in time for Christmas!
Snowy Delights Hamper
This stunning hamper is set to impress those lucky enough to receive it this Christmas!
Containing fine, artisan products, this is a beautiful gift to treat family, friends, colleagues or customers this Christmas.
Visit Shop
Taste of Christmas Carton
As the name suggests, this hamper provides all the ingredients for a tasty festive season, including a little something for all the family.
Copperpot Christmas spiced butter fudge, Prosecco and a box of chocolates rub shoulders with a selection of chocolate-covered fruit and nuts and a pair of Chilean wines.
Visit Shop
Christmas to a Tea
Tasty highlights including a lovely strawberry jam, mini iced Christmas cake and all butter cranberry shortbread all means this hamper lives up to its name – Christmas to a Tea!
Visit Shop
Jingle Bells
Generously combining sweet and savoury complemented by a bottle of Maple Falls mulled wine, this gift is excellently presented in a chic basket set to impress the lucky recipient.
Tucked inside, Christmas nibbles include Furniss Cornish Clotted Cream Shortbread Biscuits, Maclean’s Traditional Mini Mince Pies and Just Gin Grown Up Marshmallows!
Visit Shop
The Mistletoe
Immaculately presented featuring an indulgent product selection, The Mistletoe makes for a truly stunning Christmas Gift.
Fully embracing the festive theme, readers can enjoy Candy Canes, Luxury Mince Pies and delicious-sounding (and looking!) Cranberry and White Chocolate Christmas Wreaths!
Visit Shop
Christmas Cracker Basket
A cracking Christmas hamper filled with lovely seasonal products, available at a very reasonable price.
Each item included has been chosen to ensure everybody will find a festive favourite. Cracking inclusions range from Christmas Pudding to handmade Chocolate Brownie Biscuits!
Visit Shop
Dean’s Christmas Party Selection
The perfect selection to share with loved ones this Christmas, this party selection is the perfect way to spread some joy this approaching festive season.
Special mention to the Cranberry & Orange Shortbread Rounds, Cheddar Bites and Spiced Gingerbread Shortbread Square – all sure to get the party started!
Visit Shop
Dean’s Steven Brown Art Collection
Featuring the iconic designs of Scots artist, Steven Brown, this beautiful gift includes three eye-catching keepsake tins filled with Dean’s original recipe shortbread.
Visit Shop
Walkers Aberlour Hamper
Containing firm Walkers favourites, this is the perfect traditional gift to share with family and friends.
All nestled together waiting to be enjoyed, this mixture of sweet and savoury treats includes Petticoat Tails Shortbread, Oatflake & Honey Biscuits and essential Biscuits for Cheese.
Visit Shop
Walkers Strathspey Hamper
Another extremely popular traditional taste of Scotland, this hamper contains an assortment of delicious treats to share with friends and family.
Just some hamper highlights to look forward to include; Shortbread Fingers, White Chocolate & Raspberry Biscuits and Extremely Gingery Cookies.
Visit Shop
Merry Christmas Basket
Generously filled with festive delights, say Merry Christmas with a hamper including mince pies, classic Christmas pudding, an iced Christmas cake and delicious chocolate pralines.
Visit Shop
Dean’s Divine Tin Collection
For many all over the country and indeed, the rest of the world, Dean’s shortbread is the true taste of Scotland.
A luxury collection beautifully combines traditional flavours with some new experiences including Black Forest Gateaux and Salted Caramel & Apple.
Visit Shop
Dean’s Luxury Hamper
Readers seeking that extra bit of luxury, look no further than Dean’s Luxury Selection Hamper.
Enjoy a fantastic selection of signature products including all butter ‘Shorties’, Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb Shortbread and, new for 2020, a very special Mary McCoo Tin of shortbread rounds from Scots artist, Steven Brown.
Visit Shop
Gorgeously Gluten & Wheat Free
Readers will find delicious gluten & wheat-free treats aplenty packed within a gorgeous willow tray.
Just some hamper highlights include Lovemore Gluten Free Port & Brandy Cake and Joe & Seph’s Mince Pie Popcorn with Caramel, Brandy Infused Fruit & Almonds!
Visit Shop
Season’s Greetings
Tasty foods and snacks presented together in a wicker basket, send your Season’s Greetings in style with this ideal Christmas hamper gift.
Different delights include Popcorn Shed pop ‘N’ choc popcorn, Christmas Pudding and a bottle of Compass Point Shiraz.
Visit Shop
Christmas Gin Collection
We have teamed up with The Gin Bothy, based in Angus, to offer their lovingly created and presented – The Gin Bothy Christmas Collection Box.
Containing four festive gins showing off a variety of local ingredients all on our doorstep, all included minis are hand-bottled and hand-batched in the Angus Glens, containing all-natural flavours with no additives or preservatives.
Visit Shop
Auld Acquaintance Whisky
Good times call for great Whisky – what better way to savour those special moments than with a special, limited edition, dram?
Expertly intertwined by a Master Blender using some of the finest whiskies in Scotland, toast to acquaintances old and new this festive season with this very special dram indeed!
Visit Shop
Leith Gin
Wonderfully crisp and smooth, you can’t go wrong with Leith Gin.
Carefully crafted using botanicals from all four corners of the globe, enjoy an exotic balance of citrus and juniper this fast-approaching festive season.
Visit Shop
Christmas Mix Wine Gift (12 Bottles)
Beautifully presented in a wooden box, enjoy a fantastic collection of wine hailing from all over the world.
Ranging from South Africa’s Western Cape, to the foothills of Piedmont, Italy, and the heart of France, enjoy a mixture of 12 bottles of red, white wine and Prosecco, set to arrive just in time for Christmas.
Visit Shop
Christmas Mix (2 Bottles)
A wonderful duo for readers that enjoy big flavours and to dine in style, enjoy the bright freshness of a Sauvignon Blanc and a Portuguese Red, both packed together in a stylish wooden box.
Visit Shop
Explore our full collection at the DC Thomson Shop
Browse our full festive range over at DC Thomson Shop, today.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe