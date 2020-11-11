Perfect Food and Drink Gifts for Christmas

Taking a look at some ideal festive food and drink gifts for Christmas.

Continuing our countdown, today, we shine the spotlight on some of our finest food and drink gifts, all available to order just in time for Christmas!

Snowy Delights Hamper

This stunning hamper is set to impress those lucky enough to receive it this Christmas!

Containing fine, artisan products, this is a beautiful gift to treat family, friends, colleagues or customers this Christmas.

Taste of Christmas Carton

As the name suggests, this hamper provides all the ingredients for a tasty festive season, including a little something for all the family.

Copperpot Christmas spiced butter fudge, Prosecco and a box of chocolates rub shoulders with a selection of chocolate-covered fruit and nuts and a pair of Chilean wines.

Christmas to a Tea

Tasty highlights including a lovely strawberry jam, mini iced Christmas cake and all butter cranberry shortbread all means this hamper lives up to its name – Christmas to a Tea!

Jingle Bells

Generously combining sweet and savoury complemented by a bottle of Maple Falls mulled wine, this gift is excellently presented in a chic basket set to impress the lucky recipient.

Tucked inside, Christmas nibbles include Furniss Cornish Clotted Cream Shortbread Biscuits, Maclean’s Traditional Mini Mince Pies and Just Gin Grown Up Marshmallows!

The Mistletoe

Immaculately presented featuring an indulgent product selection, The Mistletoe makes for a truly stunning Christmas Gift.

Fully embracing the festive theme, readers can enjoy Candy Canes, Luxury Mince Pies and delicious-sounding (and looking!) Cranberry and White Chocolate Christmas Wreaths!

Christmas Cracker Basket

A cracking Christmas hamper filled with lovely seasonal products, available at a very reasonable price.

Each item included has been chosen to ensure everybody will find a festive favourite. Cracking inclusions range from Christmas Pudding to handmade Chocolate Brownie Biscuits!

Dean’s Christmas Party Selection

The perfect selection to share with loved ones this Christmas, this party selection is the perfect way to spread some joy this approaching festive season.

Special mention to the Cranberry & Orange Shortbread Rounds, Cheddar Bites and Spiced Gingerbread Shortbread Square – all sure to get the party started!

Dean’s Steven Brown Art Collection

Featuring the iconic designs of Scots artist, Steven Brown, this beautiful gift includes three eye-catching keepsake tins filled with Dean’s original recipe shortbread.

Walkers Aberlour Hamper

Containing firm Walkers favourites, this is the perfect traditional gift to share with family and friends.

All nestled together waiting to be enjoyed, this mixture of sweet and savoury treats includes Petticoat Tails Shortbread, Oatflake & Honey Biscuits and essential Biscuits for Cheese.

Walkers Strathspey Hamper

Another extremely popular traditional taste of Scotland, this hamper contains an assortment of delicious treats to share with friends and family.

Just some hamper highlights to look forward to include; Shortbread Fingers, White Chocolate & Raspberry Biscuits and Extremely Gingery Cookies.

Merry Christmas Basket

Generously filled with festive delights, say Merry Christmas with a hamper including mince pies, classic Christmas pudding, an iced Christmas cake and delicious chocolate pralines.

Dean’s Divine Tin Collection

For many all over the country and indeed, the rest of the world, Dean’s shortbread is the true taste of Scotland.

A luxury collection beautifully combines traditional flavours with some new experiences including Black Forest Gateaux and Salted Caramel & Apple.

Dean’s Luxury Hamper

Readers seeking that extra bit of luxury, look no further than Dean’s Luxury Selection Hamper.

Enjoy a fantastic selection of signature products including all butter ‘Shorties’, Milk Chocolate & Honeycomb Shortbread and, new for 2020, a very special Mary McCoo Tin of shortbread rounds from Scots artist, Steven Brown.

Gorgeously Gluten & Wheat Free

Readers will find delicious gluten & wheat-free treats aplenty packed within a gorgeous willow tray.

Just some hamper highlights include Lovemore Gluten Free Port & Brandy Cake and Joe & Seph’s Mince Pie Popcorn with Caramel, Brandy Infused Fruit & Almonds!

Season’s Greetings

Tasty foods and snacks presented together in a wicker basket, send your Season’s Greetings in style with this ideal Christmas hamper gift.

Different delights include Popcorn Shed pop ‘N’ choc popcorn, Christmas Pudding and a bottle of Compass Point Shiraz.

Christmas Gin Collection

We have teamed up with The Gin Bothy, based in Angus, to offer their lovingly created and presented – The Gin Bothy Christmas Collection Box.

Containing four festive gins showing off a variety of local ingredients all on our doorstep, all included minis are hand-bottled and hand-batched in the Angus Glens, containing all-natural flavours with no additives or preservatives.

Auld Acquaintance Whisky

Good times call for great Whisky – what better way to savour those special moments than with a special, limited edition, dram?

Expertly intertwined by a Master Blender using some of the finest whiskies in Scotland, toast to acquaintances old and new this festive season with this very special dram indeed!

Leith Gin

Wonderfully crisp and smooth, you can’t go wrong with Leith Gin.

Carefully crafted using botanicals from all four corners of the globe, enjoy an exotic balance of citrus and juniper this fast-approaching festive season.

Christmas Mix Wine Gift (12 Bottles)

Beautifully presented in a wooden box, enjoy a fantastic collection of wine hailing from all over the world.

Ranging from South Africa’s Western Cape, to the foothills of Piedmont, Italy, and the heart of France, enjoy a mixture of 12 bottles of red, white wine and Prosecco, set to arrive just in time for Christmas.

Christmas Mix (2 Bottles)

A wonderful duo for readers that enjoy big flavours and to dine in style, enjoy the bright freshness of a Sauvignon Blanc and a Portuguese Red, both packed together in a stylish wooden box.

Explore our full collection at the DC Thomson Shop