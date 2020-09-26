Triple A’s – One Stop Shop Aberdeen named Charity Champion

Triple A’s – One Stop Shop Aberdeen was named the Charity Champion for its admirable work and mission to change perceptions about people with autism.

The charity aims to create a brighter future for people with the condition through training, education and support.

Prior to the first lockdown, the team – under the leadership of Marion McLaughlin – was busy running a scheme aimed at creating job opportunities for people with autism.

When the pandemic hit the charity was forced to move the programme online to ensure it was able to meet the needs of the people who rely on its support.

What makes Triple A’s even more remarkable is that everyone involved in the charity – from the board members to the volunteers – has autism.

Marion said she was “very excited” Triple A’s – One Stop Shop Aberdeen was named the winner in the Charity category.

She said: “We know we had tough competition being nominated along with such strong candidates as We Too! and Charlie House and ours is a relatively new project so we were just delighted to be finalists.

“Winning came as a huge, wonderful surprise.

“This award is a testament to the hard work of the whole team and we are incredibly grateful for the support we have had from many different agencies and allies.

“Our work is very much based on drawing from our own autistic lived experiences and to see that being recognised and celebrated is wonderful.”

Marion and her team watched the virtual awards ceremony together via a video chat.

She said: “We really enjoyed the ceremony and we were impressed with how well it was all put together.

“It was great getting to see more information about the other charities, organisations and individuals nominated.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “Marion and her team have been breaking down barriers and changing perceptions about people with autism and the work they have been doing in the north-east really floored the judges.”

Aberdeen-based subsea market intelligence company Archer Knight sponsored the Charity category.

David Sheret, Archer Knight’s co-founder and executive director, said: “To be involved in such a worthwhile award ceremony is truly humbling.

“Charities are all too often under-celebrated.

“The recent pandemic has challenged our lives considerable yet still all the charities nominated continue to put selflessness and compassion at their core.

“Congratulation to them all and hats off to the Evening Express for highlighting their work.”