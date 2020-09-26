Mac Johnston receives Judges Special Award at Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards

A little boy whose generous spirit captured the hearts of the north-east was presented with the Judges Special Award.

When seven-year-old Mac Johnston found out VSA’s Easter Anguston Farm was at risk of closing because of coronavirus, he knew he had to do something to help.

The boy, who lives with autism, walked the equivalent of a marathon with his dog Marley and raised more than £2,400 in the process.

If it wasn’t for inspirational and big-hearted people like Mac, VSA says there was a very real chance the farm would have been unable to reopen its doors.

Mac’s mum Jodie said: “At first we were disappointed the ceremony would be virtual, but the organisers managed brilliantly and we enjoyed it from start to finish.

“My son winning the Judges Special Award was an emotional moment.

“Every day can be a challenge for Mac – just sitting in a classroom can be tough some days – so to see his achievement be recognised this way means the world to us all.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported Mac and Marley in raising funds for VSA Farm and also congratulate all involved in these awards.

“Mac and Marley are already planning a 2021 challenge.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “The special recognition award went to our youngest nominee of the night.

“Mac’s determination to do something to help save VSA’s Easter Anguston Farm was inspiring and sweet in equal measure.

“He was a highly deserving winner of this special award.”

After the awards, VSA tweeted their congratulations: “Well done Mac we are so happy for you!!! You’re a wee star and we can’t thank you enough for your support.”

Aberdeen-based engineering consultant Imrandd sponsored this category.

Sirpad Gopala, Imrandd’s chief operating officer, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to sponsor the Judges Special Award.

“Mac Johnston is a very worthy winner and the team at Imrandd were amazed by his determination and his support of Easter Anguston Farm.

“The amount this little boy raised is phenomenal.

“The Aberdeen’s Champions Awards is a fantastic way to recognise our local heroes and we’d like to extend our congratulations to all finalists and winners.”