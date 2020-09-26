H&S Milne and Sons scoops Business Champion Award

A family-run butchers business that served up kindness for its local community picked up the Business Champion award.

H&S Milne and Sons picked up the honour for its efforts to support the most vulnerable in stand around Bucksburn.

Owner Kenny Milne and his team were “absolutely delighted” to virtually pick up the award for their efforts to support the most vulnerable in their community.

Kenny said: “It’s always exciting to win something and it’s easy to forget the sacrifices, long hours and hard work we went through, so to have an award at the end of it is very pleasing.

“There are so many champions out there who give selflessly but are never recognised, so I would like to offer our thanks to all of them and urge them to keep going.

“Helping someone is rewarding in itself − an award is just the icing on the cake.”

In addition to making sure food deliveries got to the doorsteps of its customers, H&S Milne and Sons, which has been operating in Bucksburn for decades, also helped raise vital funds for local schools.

When owner Kenny Milne found out schools wouldn’t be able to raise funds due to the cancellation of their annual open days and galas, he and his dedicated team set up a collection to lend a helping hand.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “H&S Milne and Sons is truly a local business and the generous way they operated throughout the coronavirus pandemic – all for the benefit of their customers and the wider community – was incredible.”

Wendy Atkinson, business development manager at Mattioli Woods which supported the Business category, said: “It has been a pleasure to see finalists in the Business Champion category who have continued to shine brightly as they do the right thing by their employees and customers.

“H&S Milne and Sons are very worthy winners who have maintained incredibly high standards in quality of products and customer service while continuing to support local fundraising events.

“We hope to share a Clootie Dumpling with them soon.”

April Ritchie, senior consultant at Mattioli Woods, added: “What a special evening – especially this week with new restrictions – the awards definitely lifted my spirits.

“There were so many caring individuals and teams in our community that showed so much commitment and compassion for others at such a difficult time.

“It was an amazing way to celebrate our local champions and I am proud that Mattioli Woods were part of it.”