Demmi Ewen named Young Person’s Champion at Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards

Going above and beyond for her local community seems to be something in Demmi Ewen’s blood and it’s why she won the Young Person’s Champion award.

From organising events for pensioners in Dyce and helping run the local community association, to delivering shopping for vulnerable people during the pandemic, 17-year-old Demmi never stopped – and she even taught herself how to knit to be able to make baby hats for local hospitals.

The compassionate young woman also created and typed up weekly quizzes for elderly people to keep them entertained and cut the grass and weeded the garden at the local sheltered housing complex.

On top of all that Demmi also found the time to volunteer for Abernecessities, sorting out donations at their warehouse.

She said: “Watching the awards and seeing what amazing things the other nominees were doing, I felt really humbled to win the award but extremely excited at the same time.

“It was a pleasant surprise.”

Demmi said she thoroughly enjoyed the virtual awards ceremony.

She stated: “Even though it was online, it was still just as exciting and the videos for each category were incredible.”

Demmi hopes news of her achievements would also motivate others to help the vulnerable in their communities.

She said: “I would like to encourage the community to look out for each other – even more than ever right now.

“Check up on your neighbours and friends and please please please pick up your rubbish.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “The judges were exhausted just hearing about all of the work Demmi has been doing for her community in recent months, so I don’t know how she managed to find the energy to do it all.

“She is the very definition of an Aberdeen’s Champion winner.”

Balmoral Group sponsored the Young Person’s Champion category.

Jim Milne, chairman and managing director at Balmoral Group, said: “We congratulate Demmi on her magnificent achievement.

“There were so many worthy submissions in this category – it took a very special person to come out on top.

“Keep up the great work, Demmi, you are a shining example to us all.”