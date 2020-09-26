Champion Community cleanUP wins at Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards

By showing just what can be done when like-minded people team up for a great cause, Community cleanUP was named the winner in the Community Champion category.

Mike Scotland, founder of manUP speakUP which aims to remove the stigma of mental health within the offshore and oil and gas industries, set up Community cleanUP to unite like-minded people while sprucing up their local areas.

By hosting weekly events across the globe so that people could connect and do something good for their local communities, Mike says it allowed locals to “take pride of the land which has been neglected”.

Mike said he was delighted his work – and the work of all the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire people – had been recognised at the virtual awards ceremony.

He said: “This group has more than 3,000 members across the world now and we’re all driving this movement which started back in January from nothing.

“The only thing that was there was rubbish, litter and pollution.

“This has been a massive team effort. So many people have given up their time and money – and the support has been overwhelming.

“The other finalists in all categories were amazing and extremely selfless and I think everyone deserved the award.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “The Community cleanUP group are a shining example of people power in action and show just what can be achieved when community-minded, big-hearted volunteers join forces to make their surroundings a better place.”

Scott James, director of Scott James & Associates which sponsored the category, said: “‘I’d like to start by congratulating DC Thomson and the Evening Express for putting on such a fabulous event.

“At times like this, it’s been great to see the north-east community coming together to support the Champions in each category.

“I’d personally like to congratulate Mike and his team for the great work that they have been doing, and are continuing to do.

“If everyone took care of their own wee bit, with the diligence of Mike, then the world and Aberdeen, in particular, would be a better place.

“Well done once again to all nominees and winners.”