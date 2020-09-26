Aberdeen’s Denis Law Legacy Trust named Sport and Wellbeing Champion

The way the Denis Law Legacy Trust managed to adapt its services to meet the demands thrown up by coronavirus impressed the judges, who named it winner in the Sport and Wellbeing category.

The Trust has been working in Aberdeen communities affected by deprivation for years, but it had to change the way it operated to ensure the team could continue to support those who need it the most during the pandemic.

While popular sports sessions had to be cancelled due to social distancing rules, The Denis Law Legacy Trust found other ways to support the communities it serves.

The Trust offered food packages and vouchers as well as free physical activity sessions for children of key workers and regular contact via social media and phone calls to older vulnerable people.

In addition, the Trust raised £6,400 of dedicated food vouchers for disadvantage families with children living across Aberdeen.

Mark Williams, chief operations officer at Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “We were delighted to hear we had won.

“Our volunteer WhatsApp group had messages pinging all night long celebrating.

“Our team has worked really hard this year to ensure we support those who need it the most especially during these hard times.

“They have adapted, been innovative and done many things above and beyond.

“This award is great motivation to not just continue but to do more for the communities of Aberdeen.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “The Denis Law Legacy Trust’s work did not grind to a halt because of coronavirus – it adapted to the situation and shifted their priorities into other areas without ever losing sight of the people they were put here to help.”

Personal and professional development firm Lindsay & Lang sponsored the Sport and Wellbeing category.

Fiona Lindsay, Lindsay & Lang’s director, said: “Congratulations to all entrants, finalists and champions.

“These awards truly highlighted what an amazing community we live in and the importance to recognise the wonderful work taking place across the north-east in sport and wellbeing.

“The Denis Law Legacy Trust certainly demonstrated this with their adaptability, focus and continued support during the most challenging time – you are all true champions.”