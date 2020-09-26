Aberdeen Cyrenians win Key Worker (Team) accolade at Aberdeen’s Champion Awards

Aberdeen Cyrenians was celebrated for its dedication to supporting people affected by homelessness, violence and domestic abuse during the pandemic.

The charity, which has been operating for more than 50 years, virtually picked up the Key Worker (Team) accolade.

When coronavirus struck, Aberdeen Cyrenians faced a crisis as requests for help rose by an astonishing 600%.

To cope with the demand, the dedicated team at Aberdeen Cyrenians created AC2U – an emergency response service designed to support the most vulnerable people in north-east communities – and invited charities Aberdeen Foyer, CFINE and Social Bite to work in partnership.

Within days the charities were delivering cooked meals, food parcels, baby supplies, toiletries and sanitary products, as well as clothing, blankets and other small household goods to those in need.

More than 15,000 support parcels have been delivered to homes across the city, and they have supported 1,327 people.

In addition, the campaign also raised more than £30,000 from the public.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Cyrenians said: “It’s an honour to be recognised for our work during such a challenging time, and the team are rightly proud of everything they’ve achieved together.

“Seeing how people and communities have been brought together during this crisis, even when we’re socially distancing, has been wonderful to see and shows as a city, how much we all care for each other.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “The challenges of coronavirus on organisations like Aberdeen Cyrenians have been profound – but with the AC2U campaign, this charity rose to the occasion and changed the lives of thousands in the process.”

Emma Clark, procurement manager at ITC Hydraulic Services Ltd, which sponsored this category, said: “ITC were pleased to sponsor the Key Worker Team category for the very first virtual Aberdeen’s Champion Awards in association with the Evening Express.

“The event was extremely well organised with a huge number of virtual attendees.

“We would like to congratulate Aberdeen Cyrenians along with all the other very worthy winners and finalists.”