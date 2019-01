Aberdeen have been drawn at home to Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final.

The Dons are scheduled to meet the Gers on Friday, February 22 in the last four of the competition for Under-18 teams.

The young Reds beat Kilmarnock 2-1 last week in the quarter-final to reach this stage and are just 90 minutes from the Hampden final which will be played on Thursday, April 25.

In the other semi-final Celtic will play Queen’s Park.