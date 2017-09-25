Young Dons defender called up for Peru

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Rising Aberdeen teenage defender Joe MacPherson has received an international call-up – for Peru.

The 17-year-old was born in Lima and has been named by Peru Under-18 boss Daniel Ahmed for an upcoming training camp.

MacPherson has previously been capped at U16 and U17 level by Scotland.

He was part of Scot Gemmill’s squad for the qualifying phase for the 2016/17 European U17 Championships and played in wins against Portugal and Wales.

MacPherson has starred for the Dons U20s this season and was involved in the 1-0 Irn-Bru Cup win over St Johnstone Colts.

The young Don is one of only two overseas-based players to be named in the 26-man Peru U18 squad, with the other Brescia’s Alessandro Milesi.