Willie Miller: Wilson will be irked by blown chances

On-loan striker James Wilson will be frustrated at his misses against Celtic.

Despite failing to find the back of the net with two clear chances in the first half Wilson actually looked pretty good throughout the game.

The on-loan Manchester United striker moved well, was direct and his touch was also good.

Wilson displayed real pace and instinct to get into the right positions.

Unfortunately he did everything right but score, which is the main priority for Wilson’s position.

He will be frustrated that he did not take the chances, as those misses proved very costly.

Had Wilson netted, it could have been a completely different game.

That would have given Celtic a lot to think about as they needed that point to secure the Premiership title.

The opportunities that fell to Wilson in the first half were particularly pivotal.

The game was balanced at 0-0 and had he scored it would have given Aberdeen a tremendous boost.

You have to take chances against Celtic or it will come back to bite you.