Dons ace Christie rallies Reds for Fir Park clash

Ryan Christie insists there is no excuse for the Dons’ League Cup loss at Motherwell, but warned the Steelmen they will face a totally different Aberdeen tomorrow.

The Dons crashed out of the League Cup on Thursday courtesy of a 3-0 defeat to the Steelmen at Fir Park.

The Reds were dominated on the night by an impressive Motherwell side and Derek McInnes team return to Lanarkshire tomorrow to face the same opposition.

Christie insists the Dons’ League Cup loss was not good enough but says they will be ready for the fight and will have a totally new attitude when they step out on to the pitch tomorrow.

He said: “It was frustrating, especially with the way we went about the game.

“They just seemed to pick up second balls and want it more which is something you can’t have an excuse for.

“If a team outpasses you or outplays you then you hold your hands up, but to come out with the feeling that they dominated us physically or worked harder than us is something that really does frustrate you.

“It makes you look at yourself and look at your own performance.

“Sometimes you have an off night and you get away with it when two or three players have an off night but when the whole team isn’t at it, it clearly shows.

“I think that showed on Thursday that we weren’t good enough, we didn’t win our individual battles which cost us.

“Even at half-time we were frustrated with how the game had started.

“We still felt positive going into the second half, but across the board we just weren’t good enough over the whole 90 minutes and that cost us.

“The first thing we’ll do is recover well and then we will definitely have fire in our bellies tomorrow.

“We are out of the cup and we are gutted about that, but there is a small chance we get to right our wrongs on Sunday and we’ll be coming back with a new attitude, and we will be ready for the fight.”

Christie reckons it is good that Aberdeen are returning to Fir Park straight away and said the pain of their League Cup exit will give them added motivation tomorrow.

He added: “I would say it is a good thing that we are going back there so soon.

“One thing is for sure, we’ll be fired up and aiming to right our wrongs.

“We are out of the cup but it’s a chance to get one back at them. The manager has told us that what happened isn’t in our make-up and that it has to change.

“If we get outplayed, fair enough, but we don’t get bullied off the ball, teams don’t run more than us and fight more than us.

“We need to look at it very quickly and change it very quickly.

“We have added motivation, and the gaffer said to us that we need to realise that Aberdeen teams of the past didn’t come down to Motherwell and get done 3-0 and sort of roll over.”

After reaching both cup finals last season, departing the League Cup at the quarter-final stage is a blow to Aberdeen’s hopes of going one better than last term, and lifting a trophy. But Christie insists they will learn from their experiences in the League Cup and carry that into their Scottish Cup campaign.

He said: “We wanted to go to Hampden, it’s a day out for the fans and we spoke about that before the game. It’s a good occasion to get to play at Hampden and we’ve missed out on that by not playing well enough.

“There is the Scottish Cup and we’ll learn from Thursday and we’ll take that into the next cup game.”

Christie’s attentions are now focused on returning to winning ways, something the Reds have not managed since beating Partick Thistle 4-3 at Firhill on August 26.

He believes it is important the Dons do not let Thursday’s defeat affect them going forward.

That was Aberdeen’s first loss in Scottish football this season and Christie had been happy with their start to the campaign prior to the reverse at Motherwell.

“We feel very disappointed but we’ll look back on the game and look back on our start to the season,” he said.

“If you had offered us the start we’ve had we probably would’ve taken it before Thursday.

“This has to be a blip and we need to make sure this doesn’t turn into a run of bad form.

“We have the chance to turn it around.

“We pride ourselves on responding, I’m sure Motherwell will be thinking they can do the same again but we’ll be making sure that’s not the case.”

On Thursday Reds goalie Joe Lewis made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes.

For the first goal he deflected a Louis Moult effort that was going wide into the net when he was trying to catch it, and for Motherwell’s second he got a touch to Peter Hartley’s header but couldn’t keep it out.

Christie insists goalie Lewis can’t be criticised because he has been so reliable for the Dons since joining last summer.

The 22-year-old said: “You can’t say anything bad about Joe because mistakes happen and you could argue that he won us a point against Hearts two weeks ago, so it’s swings and roundabouts with these things.

“But it shouldn’t have got that far on, it starts with the 10 players in front of him.”