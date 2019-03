Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan have been selected for the Scotland Under-21s double header later this month.

The Dons midfielders have been chosen by boss Scot Gemmill in the squad for friendlies against Mexico on March 22 in Dama de Noche and Sweden three days later in Marbella.

Ferguson, 19, already has three caps for the U21s while McLennan, also 19, could make his bow at this level.