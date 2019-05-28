Two Dons in Clarke’s first Scotland squad

New Scotland boss Steve Clarke has named Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna and Mikey Devlin in his first squad as well as departing Reds skipper Graeme Shinine.

Clarke was appointed earlier this month as a replacement for sacked Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish.

The former Kilmarnock gaffer’s first games in charge are European Championship qualifiers at home to Cyprus on Saturday June 8 and away to Belgium in Brussels three days later.

Dons defender McKenna was a regular under McLeish and has won eight caps while fellow centre-back Devlin was in line to win his first cap during November’s UEFA Nations League double header with Albania and Israel before a training injury ruled him out.

Reds skipper Shinnie is leaving to join English Championship club Derby County for next season. He has been a regular in squads over the last couple of years and has won five caps.

There are also places in Clarke’s group for former Aberdeen players Ryan Fraser and Kenny McLean.

Fraser enjoyed a fine season with English Premier League Bournemouth and has been linked with big money transfer while McLean helped Norwich City win the Championship and gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Scotland squad in full is as follows: Scott Bain (Celtic), Liam Kelly (Livingston), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland), David Marshall (Hull City), Mikey Devlin, Scott McKenna (both Aberdeen), Stuart Findlay, Stephen O’Donnell (both Kilmarnock), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool) John Souttar (Hearts), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Tom Cairney (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen/Derby County), Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock), James Forrest (Celtic), Oli Burke (Celtic on-loan), Marc McNulty (Hibs on-loan), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Lewis Morgan (Sunderland on-loan), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).