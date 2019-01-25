The Sheep are on Fire, Your Defence is Terrified: Dons mad dad and son record song to support team

An Aberdeen daft father and son have recorded their own anthem dedicated to the Dons.

The video has been posted to Facebook by the anonymous duo and also has 2,500 views on youtube.

One of those behind the song said: “It seems to be getting a good few comments and laughs and a few folk saying that they want to learn it for Saturday (when the Reds take on Kilmarnock in crucial Premiership clash at Pittodrie).

“Our aim was to get a catchy and clean song for everyone to sing. Hopefully this does the trick!

“My son and I don’t want to be named or get any credit for it, we would just be delighted if it becomes a regular at home and away games.

“Excuse the singing, it’s not an X Factor audition though.”