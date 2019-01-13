Super Sam fires Dons to Dubai friendly win

Aberdeen called time on their Dubai training camp with a 2-0 defeat of FC Dibba Al Hisn – with Sam Cosgrove scoring yet again.

The friendly also marked the return to action from long term injury of winger Gary Mackay-Steven and centre-back Mark Reynolds.

Both came on at half-time as substitutes and eased through their first 45 minutes since returning to training.

Mackay-Steven had been out since December 2 with concussion having been knocked unconscious in the Betfred Cup final loss to Celtic.

The winger will surely be in contention to face Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Reynolds has been side-lined since undergoing knee surgery in July.

There was no place in the Dons squad for returning defenders Tommie Hoban and Mikey Devlin who have been long term injury absentees.

Both returned to training this week and the friendly came to soon to be involved but they are set to be in contention for competitive action soon.

Right back Shaleum Logan (hamstring) and striker Stevie May (ankle) were both left out as they have knocks.

The friendly at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence, watched by around 100 expat Dons fans, also marked the continued goal scoring form of Cosgrove.

Whilst out in Dubai the 22-year-old secured the Premiership Player of the Month award for December after scoring seven goals in five games.

He celebrated that award by hitting a double against FC Dibba Al Hisn.

The Dons were fortunate to emerge from this ‘friendly’ free from any fresh injuries as the UAE second tier outfit were guilty of some late, reckless challenges in the first half.

Winger Connor McLennan came in for particular rough treatment and was wiped out in the second minute by a reckless challenge.

FC Dibba Al Hisn were well organised and aggressive but offered very little in terms of creativity and attack.

Aberdeen set up with a 4-2-3-1 formation with in form striker Cosgrove leading the line.

The Reds created the opening opportunity in the second minute when Scott Wright cut in from the opposite wing and fired in a low 25 yard drive that keeper Salem Rashed saved.

In the seventh minute Dean Campbell fired in a powerful drive that keeper Rashed dived to push onto the far post.

Aberdeen were completely dominating proceedings with FC Dibba Al Hisn barely getting out their own half for the opening spells.

There was a flash-point when Sultan Saif squared up to Cosgrove and the big striker held his ground.

Saif was yellow carded, just 13 minutes into a friendly bounce match!

As Aberdeen continued to dominate Scott McKenna came close with a header.

A sweeping move from the Dons in the 19th minute saw Wright feed skipper Graeme Shinnie down the left flank.

Shinnie powered down the wing then delivered a searching cross into the box that found Wilson racing into the box.

The on loan Manchester United striker sent a glancing header just wide of the far post from 15 yards.

In the 35th minute Wilson was played in on goal but under pressure forced a shot wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Aberdeen made the deserved break-through in the 39th minute when Wilson played COSGROVE through on goal.

The in form Dons striker raced at goal and then fired low past the advancing keeper from 15 yards.

Returning winger Mackay-Steven, on at half-time, found COSGROVE with a pass in the 50th minute.

The striker fired home a superb finish from 15 yards into the near corner.

His second of the game it was the mark of a striker high on confidence.

In the 68thd minute Wilson shot powerfully at goal but keeper Rashed raced off his line to charge down the shot.

Moments later Shinnie fired in a low dipping drive from 25 yards but again the keeper was well placed to block.

In the 72nd minute a rare foray upfront from FC Dibba Al-Hisn was thwarted when Joe Lewis dived to block Abdullah Al-Wahdani 20 yard drive.

Moments later Mackay-Steven picked out Lewis Ferguson with a cut back from the byline.

The midfielder attempted an audacious lob from the edge of the box but it flashed just inches wide.

Mackay-Steven was denied a comeback goal late on when he unleashed a superb drive from the edge of the box.

Keeper Rashed produced an impressive save to push the effort over the bar.

Cosgrove was denied his hat-trick with the last kick of the game when his header was cleared off the line.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Ball, Considine, McKenna, Gleeson, Shinnie, Campbell, Wright, McLennan, Wilson, Cosgrove.

Subs: Mackay-Steven (for McLennan 46), Reynolds (for Campbell 46), Ferguson (for Gleeson 68), McGinn (for Wright 68) Cerny (for Lewis 68), Forrester (for Considine 76), Virtanen (for Ball 83), E. Ross (for Wilson 83).