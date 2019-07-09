Sunderland boss wants to keep Aberdeen target Dylan McGeouch

SUNDERLAND boss Jack Ross has today confirmed he wants to keep Aberdeen target Dylan McGeouch for the upcoming season.

Aberdeen had resurrected their interest in midfielder McGeouch and Pittodrie boss Derek McInnes was keen to add the 26-year-old for the European campaign.

However Ross insists he wants to keep McGeouch and that the midfielder wants to remain at the Stadium of Light.

Ross said: “Dylan had a frustrating season last season in terms of wanting to come, be a success and play more regularly.

“He and I had dialogue through the course of the season and dialogue again through the close season period.

“I didn’t want to lose him.

“I still feel as if he’s got something to offer here but equally you need that to work on both sides.

“But as a player he wants to try and prove he can be a success here, so it’s a pretty straightforward one then.

“At the moment that’s how the situation is – I didn’t want him to leave and he wants to prove himself here.”

Aberdeen boss McInnes had hoped to sign McGeouch last summer but the midfielder opted to move from Hibs to Sunderland on a one year deal.

After being left out of Sunderland’s League One play-off final at Wembley at the end of last season McGeouch admitted he had a major decision to make this summer.

McGeouch recently opted to sign a one year extension until next summer but the Dons were still keen on signing him.

Ross said: “With Dylan, in terms of committing himself and when I’ve spoken to him, he’s determined to be a success.

“You never know for certain how a season will pan out but he’s certainly got the ability, it’s just ensuring we get the best from him and that’s what we’ll try and do.”