Strikers May and Cosgrove fire Aberdeen to 2-1 win at St Mirren

ABERDEEN moved from the bottom six up to fourth in the Premiership table with a 2-1 win over St Mirren in Paisley.

The Dons jumped above early pace-setters Hearts in the league standings on goal difference.

Aberdeen had fired eighth goals past Premiership bottom club St Mirren in two Pittodrie meetings this season having won 4-0 in the BetFred Cup and 4-1 in the Premiership.

It was not so emphatic on St Mirren’s own turf but goals from strikers Stevie May and Sam Cosgrove either side of half-time was enough to secure the vital three points.

Aberdeen made one change to the staring line-up that defeated Livingston 3-2 at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

Teenager Connor McLennan replaced Scott Wright who dropped to the bench.

McLennan, 19, was introduced as a half-time substitute for Wright against Livi and was fundamental in turning around a 2-1 deficit into a victory.

His contribution in that 45 minutes was rewarded with a start.

Despite the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning for slow and ice a 1,040 strong Dons support traveled to Paisley.

They braved sub zero temperatures and driving sleet to cheer on their side and were rewarded with a win.

There was little to warm the Red Army up in the opening exchanges with the first opportunity coming in the 18th minute as Niall McGinn broke down the right wing.

The winger cut inside and unleashed a 25 yard effort that flew just wide.

In the 28th minute McGinn curled in a 22 yard free kick but keeper Dean Lyness did well to palm it wide from the corner.

From a corner whipped in by McGinn on the half hour mark Alfie Jones fouled Andy Considine inside the penalty area.

Referee Greg Aitken awarded a spot kick and booked Jones.

Gary Mackay-Steven has been the Dons penalty taker this season but is sidelined with concussion having been knocked out in the BetFred Cup final loss to Celtic on December 2.

Striker Stevie MAY stepped up and confidently stroked home for his first league goal since a 4-1 defeat of St Johnstone last season, on March 31.

Moments later Aberdeen’s failure to clear the danger from a free-kick was costly as St Mirren equalized.

Adam Hammill whipped in a free-kick that somehow bypassed the Dons defence and fell to Cammy MACPHERSON who was in space just six yards out.

He capitalized by slotting in.

St Mirren threatened in the 51st minute as Ryan Edwards fired in a 25 yard drive from the right flank but it was straight at keeper Joe Lewis.

In the 53rd minute striker Sam Cosgrove fed in May who fired in a powerful eight yard effort only to be denied by a superb save from keeper Dean Lyness, who spent a week on trial at Aberdeen during the summer.

Aberdeen regained the lead on the hour when a free kick from McGinn found Andy Considine in the box. His header was brilliantly palmed onto the bar by Lyness.

However COSGROVE followed in and dived in to head over the line from six yards out. for his second goal in two games.

In the 69th minute Cosgrove found McLennan at the edge of the box and the teenager shot just wide of goal.

A dangerous low cross from Lewis Ferguson along the face of goal was collected by keeper Lyness in the 79th minute.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Lowe, Considine, McKenna, Shinnie, Ferguson, McGinn, May, Cosgrove, McLennan.

Subs: Ball (for May 76), Wright (for McLennan 86),

Subs not used: Cerny, Gleeson, Forrester, Wilson, Anderson.

ST MIRREN: Lyness, McGinn, Jackson, Baird, Jones, Hodson, Edwards, MacPherson, Ferdinand, Erhahon, Hammill.

Subs: Smith (for Jones 76), Breadner (for Hammill 81),

Subs not used: Wilson, Kirkpatrick, McShane, Willock, Eckersley.

Referee: Greg Aitken