James Wilson has returned to Aberdeen signing a two-year contract.

The striker spent last season on-loan with the Dons from Manchester United.

Following his release by the Red Devils a number of clubs have shown an interest in the 23-year-old, but he has snubbed other offers to rejoin the Reds on a deal until the summer of 2021.

Last campaign Wilson hit four goals and made three assists in 33 appearances for Aberdeen.