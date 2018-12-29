Striker James Wilson fires Aberdeen to 2-1 victory at Livingston

Aberdeen called time on 2018 with a hard fought 2-1 victory at Livingston courtesy of a second half strike from on loan Manchester United striker James Wilson and an own goal.

Wilson came off the bench to net in the 70th minute and also set up the second goal to ensure the Dons finished the year with another three points.

This was the ninth, and final game, of a congested December and the Reds suffered injuries to right-back Shaleum Logan and Bruce Anderson who both had to come off injured.

Aberdeen will go into the New Year sitting fourth in the Premiership table but are just three points off leaders Celtic and Rangers.

Aberdeen fans made up the majority of the 5,548 crowd with the Reds’ 3,000 ticket allocation sold out days before this fixture.

Many more Dons fans journeyed to the game and bought walk up tickets for the last game of 2018.

Aberdeen made two changes to the starting XI that lost 4-3 to Celtic at Pittodrie on Boxing Day.

Winger Niall McGinn was ruled out with a groin injury sustained against the Hoops while midfielder Lewis Ferguson was suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Replacing them were Scott Wright and Bruce Anderson.

Aberdeen went with a 3-4-3 formation with Stevie May, in form Sam Cosgrove and Bruce Anderson, making his first start, leading the attack.

The first clear opportunity was engineered by the Dons in the sixth minute when May collected a pass on the outside left of the penalty area and curled an effort inches wide.

Moments later Dolly Menga fired low across goal but Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis got down quickly to smother the effort.

In the 21st minute Dom Ball unleashed a 25 yard drive but a deflection sent it straight into the hands of Livingston keeper Liam Kelly.

A wonder save from Lewis denied Livingston in the 27th minute when Steven Lawless flighted a free kick into the penalty area from the right.

Captain Craig Halkett got a head on the ball and his glancing header was goal bound until Lewis brilliantly dived to block it with his right hand.

Lewis also smothered the loose ball to deny Livingston.

Aberdeen suffered an injury set back on the half hour mark when Shay Logan was taken off. With no defender on the bench midfielder Stephen Gleeson came on as his replacement.

Dom Ball dropped back to right-sided centre-back with Gleeson replacing him in midfield.

Aberdeen had a strong call for a penalty when Steven Lawless felled Bruce Anderson in the box.

However referee Steven McLean ignored the calls for a spot kick and awarded the Reds a corner.

In the opening minute of the second half a low 12 yard shot from May was deflected wide for a corner – which came to nothing.

Moments later May again threatened when the striker latched onto a superb delivery by Connor McLennan from the right but his 12 yard snap shot flashed inches wide of the near post.

Aberdeen suffered another injury blow when Bruce Anderson limped off in the 61st minute to be replaced by on loan Manchester United striker James Wilson.

In the 64th minute May was played through on goal but blasted wide from the edge of the box.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 70 minutes when a ball from Wright on the left was cleared as far as substitute Gleeson.

The Republic of Ireland international drilled a low shot at goal and substitute James WILSON, on loan from Manchester United, raced onto it to fire into the far corner from 10 yards.

In the 85th minute it was 2-0 Aberdeen as Wilson powered down the right before delivering a superb cross from the right flank to the back post and Steven LAWSON bundled it into his own net from close range under pressure from Dean Campbell.

Livingston set up a nervous finale when Ryan HARDIE bundled in from 10 yards to get a goal back.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Ball, Considine, McKenna, Shinnie, Wright, McLennan, Anderson, May, Cosgrove.

Subs: Gleeson (for Logan 29) , Wilson (for Anderson 61), Campbell (for Wright 78).

Subs not used: Cerny, Forrester, Virtanen, Ross.

LIVINGSTON: Kelly, Miller, Lithgow, Halkett, Gallagher, Byrne, Pittman, Lawless, Sibbald, Hardie, Menga.

Subs: Cadden (for Miller 40), Hamilton (for Menga 74) Lawson (for Lawless 78)

Subs not used: Stewart, Saunders, McMillan, van Schaik.

Referee: Steven McLean