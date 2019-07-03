Striker James Wilson agrees to sign two year deal with Aberdeen

Former Manchester United striker James Wilson has agreed a two year deal to sign for Aberdeen.

The Dons will today complete the formalities of securing the 23-year-old on a permanent deal until summer 2021 and aim to unveil him today.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes won the race to sign Wilson as the striker snubbed big money offers in England and the USA to move to Pittodrie.

Preston, Sunderland and a number of MLS clubs in America were keen on signing the former England U21 international.

Wilson spent last season on loan from Manchester United at Pittodrie.

The Old Trafford club released the centre-forward during the summer, paving the way for McInnes to make his move.

Wilson was one of the hottest prospects in English football when scoring a double on his Manchester United debut in a 3-1 defeat of Hull City in May 2014.

Injuries derailed his time at Old Trafford as he made 18 appearances, scoring four goals.

Wilson is McInnes’ seventh signing of the summer but he will not be the last.

McInnes is working on securing a midfielder before Friday’s UEFA deadline to register players for the Europa League first qualifying round.