St Johnstone open talks with Aberdeen in bid to land striker Stevie May

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has confirmed he has opened up talks with Aberdeen in a bid to secure the return of striker Stevie May.

Aberdeen are willing to let May leave this summer as the 26-year-old is set to fall further down the Pittodrie pecking order following the summer signings of strikers James Wilson and Curtis Main.

The Dons also boast leading scorer Sam Cosgrove who netted 21 goals last season.

May won the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone in 2014 before moving south to Sheffield Wednesday before a spell at Preston North End.

Aberdeen secured May from Preston in summer 2017 in a £400,000 deal.

May has two years left on his Pittodrie contract and Wright admits finances will play a major part in any potential deal to land the striker.

Wright said: “When I heard the news that he was available I contacted the chairman and I think he’s already been on to Aberdeen to see what the situation is.

“Stevie will have the pick of his clubs but he’s someone I know well and someone who was at the club from an early age and is a local boy and has hero status.

“If anything can be done, and I know the chairman will work as hard as possible to make it happen, then it would be something that we would be thrilled to get over the line.

“I’d imagine finances will play a big part. It’s got to be right for three parties , Aberdeen, Stevie and the club he’s going to.

“From our point of view we have been quick to react.

“It shows the chairman’s intention in that he’s made contact so soon.

“We’ll now have to wait and see what transpires over the next few days.”

Premiership St Mirren and Championship sides Dundee United and Dundee are also tracking May.

May has scored eight goals in 75 games for Aberdeen but Wright is confident he can rediscover his scoring touch at Saints.

Wright said: “Anytime I’ve seen him I haven’t spotted anything wrong with his fitness or movement but maybe his confidence has taken a dent in front of goal.

“He’s been unlucky at times, but he’s still a quality player.”

Aberdeen were today set to face Inverness Caley Thistle in a friendly in Elgin (3pm).