Sides battle to land Bollan

Aberdeen and Peterhead are both interested in young defender Luc Bollan – with the Dons understood to have made him an offer.

The 19-year-old has been released by Dundee United, but impressed during the final three months of the season when playing on-loan for Cowdenbeath in League Two.

His manager at the Blue Brazil was dad Gary, the former Dundee United, St Johnstone and Rangers defender.

Bollan junior, pictured, played as a trialist for an Aberdeen development side in a testimonial game for Wick’s Richard Macadie on May 14.

If he joins the Dons it’s likely he would be part of Paul Sheerin’s reserve squad.

Although, the Blue Toon are hopeful the offer of first-team football in League One may tempt him to join them.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally said: “Luc is definitely someone we would be interested in.

“He has a lot of potential and would be a good addition for us in League One.

“But we’re not the only club interested, Aberdeen are one and I believe they have made an offer.”