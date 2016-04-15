DANNY Rogers was today challenged to prove he’s ready to become the first choice goalkeeper at Pittodrie.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Rogers has spent the season on loan to Falkirk and helped the Bairns climb up to second spot in the Championship.

His performances between the sticks have helped secure a promotion play-off spot for the Bairns.

They also convinced Dons boss Derek McInnes to give the 22-year-old a new contract.

McInnes said: “The challenge for Danny when we return in the summer is to prove he’s ready to be our keeper next season.”