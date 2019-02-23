Shinnie double secures seventh straight away win for Aberdeen

ABERDEEN secured a seventh straight away victory as skipper Graeme Shinnie fired a devastating double to dump St Johnstone 2-0 in Perth.

Club captain Shinnie netted superb goals either side of the break to move the Dons to within two points of second placed Rangers who are in action tomorrow.

Aberdeen made two changes to the side held 2-2 at home to Premiership bottom club St Mirren.last weekend.

Dom Ball came in for Tommie Hoban who suffered a season ending cruciate ligament injury against the Buddies at the weekend.

Hoban, who was on loan from Premier League Watford, will undergo surgery.

Also coming into the starting line-up was Connor McLennan with Niall McGinn dropping to the bench.

Ball went into the right back position normally occupied by Shaleum Logan who it has been confirmed will undergo surgery on an ankle injury and could be ruled out for the season.

On loan Rotherham defender Ball impressed in the right-back role.

Aberdeen grabbed the lead in the 14th minute when Ball stole the ball off Kennedy before sliding a pass to Graeme SHINNIE.

Scotland international Shinnie cut past Sean Goss before unleashing a precision right footed shot past Cammy Bell from the edge of the penalty area.

It was a quality finish from Shinnie, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to make a decision on his future.

Aberdeen have offered Shinnie a lucrative new contract but the Pittodrie club remain in limbo..

Shinnie was again at the heart of the action in the 31st minute to recover a precarious situation for Aberdeen as on loan Derby County left-back Max Lowe lost possession in the St Johnstone half when pushing forward.

It created a hole at the back that Goss exploited with a superb cross field ball flighted in behind the fractured rear-guard to release Chris Kane in on goal.

Just as he was about to shoot from 18 yards out Shinnie made up vital ground before pitching in with a tackle to dispossess him.

In the 37th minute Aberdeen were denied when Gary Mackay-Steven met a McLennan cross to unleash a 12 footed right footed volley that keeper Bell blocked.

Moments later Dons keeper Joe Lewis was called into action as he tipped a 15 yard header from Murray Davidson over the bar.

In the 48th minute teenager Lewis Ferguson, who this week signed a two year contract extension until 2024, fired a powerful 20 yard drive across the face of goal and just wide.

Aberdeen should have increased their advantage in the 50th minute when Shinnie burst into the box to collect a pass from Stewart before crossing low to find McLennan in space.

However the winger, back into the starting line up, blasted over from 12 yards.

The woodwork denied Saints in the 58th minute when a drilled cross from Kennedy came off the outstretched boot of Mikey Devlin and cracked off the post.

Captain SHINNIE netted his second goal to make the three points safe when he won the ball on the half-way line before powering up-field.

Shinnie then unleashed a superb left footed 25 yard drive beyond keeper Bell.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Ball, Devlin, Considine, Lowe, Ferguson, Shinnie, Stewart, Mackay-Steven, McLennan, Cosgrove.

Subs: McGinn (for McLennan 70), May (for Stewart 77), Gleeson (for Mackay-Steven 85).

Subs not used: Cerny, Virtanen, Campbell, Wilson

ST JOHNSTONE: Bell, Tanser, Shaughnessy, Davidson, Kane, Wotherspoon, Kerr, Foster, Craig, Goss, Kennedy.

Subs: Watt (for Craig 54), Swanson (for Wotherspoon 72), Hendry (for Kane 82).

Subs not used: Hurst, Alston, Callachan, Keown.

Referee: Euan Anderson