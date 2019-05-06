Willie Miller: Sectarianism needs to be stamped out for our football’s sake

There must be stronger leadership from the SFA, the SPFL and also the clubs to wipe out sectarianism from Scottish football.

Until they take the step of accepting ‘strict liability’ the hooligans and peddlers of these sectarian songs will sadly feel they can still sing them.

It is down to the clubs and Scotland’s football authorities to make the change.

It was disappointing that Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was yet again the target of sectarian chants in the 3-0 loss to Celtic on Saturday.

We have to stamp sectarianism out as there is absolutely no excuse for supporters to sing these songs.

It is the authorities that have to take action.

However, the clubs that are responsible for hosting the games also have to take responsibility to do something about it.

To try and find the culprits, eject them and then ban them.

Sectarianism is something we are all desperate to get out of our game.

Unfortunately it has been going on for a very long time and it is going to need action to be taken to stamp it out.

What we need from the authorities that run the game, and the clubs, is a distinct positive attitude towards having zero tolerance in the matter.

Until the clubs and authorities take that stance and go into ‘strict liability’ they are not sending out a message that they are taking it that importantly.

If they stand up and take liability for it, that would be a massive statement to the fans that they are taking sectarianism seriously.

The clubs have that responsibility and for me, they are neglecting that responsibility.

Clubs can blame the authorities but I don’t think the clubs are doing enough either.

If we can get a joint way forward with the league, the SFA and the clubs to make that big statement of strict liability it would help the situation greatly.

Aberdeen manager McInnes was in the stands after being handed a one game ban from the dug-out for reacting to sectarian chants in the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic at Hampden.

Managers have got a responsibility not to react even though it is very difficult at times. I wasn’t at the hearing on Thursday and I don’t know how it went.

However, if you do react and the authorities don’t take action, then are they sanctioning managers reacting?

It is a very finely balanced position for the authorities.

In any association they have to have rules and regulations, and if they are broken they have to take action.

But at the same time to stop that action being necessitated we need stronger leadership from the SFA, the league and the clubs.

Ultimately, the most important thing is to try to get any sectarian singing out of the game.

However that needs the clubs and authorities to get together. That sectarianism is again an issue is frustrating, because there is so much good about the Premiership.

The Premiership is competitive and that is what we want.

You want the top teams to be run properly and to have good managers and players within that.

And for them to bring competition and that is what we are getting.

Aberdeen have had more pressure this season in a more competitive Premiership.

There were seasons previously when the Premiership didn’t have a strong Rangers, Hearts of Hibs.

It had just been a strong Celtic that Aberdeen had been targeting.

Now there is that added competition in the top flight is has put more pressure upon Aberdeen.

That is what Scottish football needs.

It should be embraced and the players should rise to the challenge.

Aberdeen can still secure European football by finishing third.