‘Season starts now’ for vital Dons addition

Boss Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen fans will finally see the real Craig Bryson now the midfielder has regained full match fitness after injury.

Scotland cap Bryson made just one substitute’s appearance in the first eight games of the season, away to Chikhura Sachkhere.

His first start came in the 2-1 cup defeat of Dundee and the 32-year-old started the next two matches before the Premiership shut down for internationals.

McInnes is confident that game time and the two weeks of training during the international break will ensure the midfielder is back up to full match sharpness.

The Dons boss believes Bryson’s season effectively starts today – against St Johnstone at home.

And he is confident Bryson will bring the same drive and ball-winning capability of former captain Graeme Shinnie, who signed for Derby County in the summer.

McInnes said: “We got some good work into Bryson over the international break.

“The season was into September without us having Bryson at full pelt.

“Hopefully, with the benefit of the recent work and playing those minutes in the last three games, Bryson will feel his season is properly starting after the international break.

“Getting Bryson up to speed is very important to us.

“You could see his influence against Ross County and Kilmarnock before the break.

“When Bryson is in the team he brings a different dynamic to the midfield and the team.

“He was coming from a long way back so it is important we utilised him the best way we could over the last few games.

“His influence was certainly there in those games until he had to come off.”

After eight seasons at Derby, Bryson rejected a new deal from the Rams and offers from other Championship sides because he wanted to move back to Scotland for personal reasons.

His wife gave birth to their first baby earlier this summer and the couple wanted to return home.

Aberdeen won the race to secure the midfielder, with Hearts also keen to sign Bryson.

Bryson made more than 250 appearances for Derby in the English Championship and his capture was viewed as a major coup for Aberdeen this summer.

Following the exit of influential skipper Shinnie to England at the end of last season, McInnes’ main priority during the summer transfer window was sourcing an experienced replacement.

McInnes said: “We knew the importance of trying to replace Graeme Shinnie, who was invaluable to me in the team.

“What we need to remember is that everyone was talking about the loss of Shinnie at the end of last season and how important a signing Bryson would be.

“That is because there are similarities there.

“We have missed that ball-winning ability in midfield at times.

“We have missed that confidence and that drive that a player like Bryson can bring us. We have not had that dynamic to our midfield.”

Bryson recently admitted he suffered some set-backs to his rehabilitation as he attempted to push himself back to fitness for Aberdeen’s European campaign.

The midfielder only featured in one Europa League tie, when introduced as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Chikhura in Tbilisi on July 25.

McInnes said: “Bryson is naturally a very fit player.

“However, nothing prepares you for getting that match sharpness like playing games and being in the heat of that battle.

“He got the increased workload needed in the games before the international break.

“Now his season starts properly on the back of that.”