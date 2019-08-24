Scott McKenna injured as Aberdeen’s slump continues with stalemate at Kilmarnock

Aberdeen’s disappointing form continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The frustration at dropping more points was further intensified by an injury to Scotland international defender Scott McKenna who limped off after just 27 minutes.

Aberdeen went into this match against a Kilmarnock side that were bottom of the Premiership prior to kick-off having needed extra-time to scrape past Championship side Dundee 2-1 in the League Cup.

Prior to that they had lost three straight games, 1-0 to St Mirren and both legs to HNK Rijeka of Croatia in the Europa League to crash out 4-0 on aggregate.

This was the first Premiership points of the season for the Rugby Park side.

Aberdeen made two changes to the side that scraped through 2-1 against Dundee in the League Cup on Sunday.

Wingers Ryan Hedges and Niall McGinn both dropped to the bench with former Manchester United striker James Wilson coming into the starting line up.

Midfielder Lewis Fergusn returned from suspension to take his regular spot in boss Derek McInnes’ starting line-up.

Aberdeen suffered an injury scare inside the opening five minutes when right-back Shay Logan slid awkwardly on the pitch and landed on the shoulder.

He immediately signaled to the bench that he was in trouble. However after some treatment on the pitch Logan was able to continue.

The Dons were first to threaten in the seventh minute when Ferguson picked out Sam Cosgrove’s run inside the box but the striker shot over from 10 yards.

In the 14th minute Wilson fired in a low drive from the edge of the penalty area but keeper Laurentiu Branescu got down well to save.

Aberdeen suffered a set back when Scotland international Scott McKenna sustained an injury in the 27th minute.

The centre-back, who slapped in a transfer request before the end of the recent English transfer window, was replaced by on loan Bristol City defender Zak Vyner.

Aberdeen rejected offers from QPR, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday for the defender earlier this month.

Another on loan defender, Greg Leigh of NAC Brada, produced a superb tackle to deny Eamonn Brophy inside the box just as he was set to shoot from 10 yards out in the 34th minute.

In the 42nd minute midfielder Ferguson curled a 22 yard free kick inches wide of the near post.

Moments later a curling free kick from James Wilson 25 yards out was hit straight at keeper Branescu.

On the stroke of half time Kilmarnock’s Alan Power fired in a 25 yard shot but keeper Joe Lewis comfortably saved.

Kilmarnock came close in the 49th minute when Niko Hamalainen raced at goal and fired in a 20 yard shot that flew wide.

Moments later Aberdeen threatened when Wilson broke into the goal but his 15 yard drive was straight at the keeper.

Kilmarnock spurned a glorious chance in the 71st minute when Chris Burke rounded keeper Lewis and with the goal beckoning shot wide from a tight angle.

He should have buried it.

More dropped points for Aberdeen and another long journey with many questions and concerns back home for the 844 die hard fans who made the journey to Rugby Park.

Aberdeen: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Considine, McKenna, Bryson, Ferguson, Ojo, Gallagher, Wilson, Cosgrove.

Subs: Vyner (for McKenna 27), McLennan (for Wilson 69), McGinn (for Bryson 74)

Subs not used: Cerny, Hedges, Anderson, Main.

KILMARNOCK: Branescu, O’Donnell, Broadfoot, Findlay, Hamalainen, Power, Dicker, Burke, El Makrini, Millar, Brophy.

Subs: Bruce (for Broadfoot 36), Kiltie (for Millar 71), Thomas (for Brophy 90)

Subs not used: MacDonald, McKenzie, Millen, Cameron.

Referee: Alan Muir