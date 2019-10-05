Sam Cosgrove heads late equalizer for nine man Aberdeen against Hibs

Aberdeen came back from a goal and a man down to salvage a draw against Hibs.

The Reds went into this match reeling from a humiliating 5-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

Although they did not beat Hibs there was at least the fight, passion and battle that was missing to such damage against Rangers.

Aberdeen were up against it going into the final minutes having gone behind to a Ryan Porteous goal early in the second half.

It got worse as Curtiss Main was sent off minutes later.

However Aberdeen kept battling away and were rewarded when Sam Cosgrove headed home a late equalizer.

However only the poor finishing of Doidge prevented Hibs winning.

Dons boss Derek McInnes made four changes to the side that were over-run at Ibrox with 18-year-old Ethan Ross coming in for his first start.

Scotland international defender Scott McKenna returned to the starting line-up after five weeks out with a hamstring tear.

McKenna only returned to training on Wednesday but was given the all clear to go straight back into the team.

Striker Curtis Main and defender Andy Cosidine, who was a late withdrawal for Ibrox with illness, returned to the starting line up.

Dropping out were Mikey Devlin, Zak Vyner, Connor McLennan and Niall McGinn.

Hibs created the first opportunity in the fourth minute when Christian Doidge was played clean through on goal but keeper Joe Lewis raced off his line to block the eight yard shot.

Aberdeen threatened in the 24th minute when left back Greg Leigh latched onto a corner delivered to Ryan Hedges to the near post but his 10 yard header flew wide.

Moments later Curits Main drilled a low shot across the face of goal. With keeper Chris Maxwell stranded at his neer post all it needed was a tap in for a goal.

However no Aberdeen player was in a situation to capitalize in front of goal.

In the 37th minute Lewis Ferguson fired in a powerful 25 yard drive but it was straight at keeper Maxwell who comfortably saved,

Moments later Hedges shot over from the edge of the penalty area as Aberdeen began to press.

Hibs went ahead in the 48th minute when a corner kick fell to defender Ryan PORTEOUS who took a touch then fired beyond keeper Lewis from 10 yards out.

Aberdeen were deservedly leading. A bad day for the Dons got even worse when Main received a straight red card for a challenge on Stevie Mallan where he jumped into the challenge and appeared to catch his foot with his studs.

Red was harsh on Main.

Yet again captain Lewis came to the rescue when Doidge was one on one but the keeper raced off his line and brilliantly blocked his 12 yard shot.

McGinn’s cross from the left finds Hedges who lays the ball back to Gallagher. He finds himself some space in the box but he shoots over the bar.

In the 68th minute Hedges slid the eball to substitute Jon Gallagher who turned quickly in the box to open up space but blasted over from 12 yards.

Hibs should have doubled their advantage in the 74th minute when Doidge, who had looked offsside when collecting the ball, was played one on one with Lewis.

Instead of squaring to the onrushing Scott Allan for what would surely have been a goal he opted to shoot and Lewis raced off his line to make another vital save.

Moments later Hedges fired in a vicious 25 yard drive that cracked off the near post.

A man down Aberdeen equalized in the 86th minute when COSGROVE raced onto a corner from Niall McGinn to bullet in a header from 10 yards.

Deep into injury time Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men when Ferguson was red carded for a challenge on Mallan.

ABERDEEN: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Considine, McKenna, Ferguson, Campbell, E. Ross, Hedges, Cosgrove, Main.

Subs: Gallaher (for Campbell 65 ), McGinn (for Ross 65 )

Subs not used: Cerny, Vyner, Devlin, McLennan, Anderson.

HIBS: Maxwell, Hanlon, Vela, Horgan, Doidge, Mallan, Stevenson, James, Hallerg, Allan, Porteous.

Subs: Middleton (for Horgan 70), Kamberi (for Doidge 77), Newell (for Halberg 79)

Subs not used: Marclano, Whittaker, Naismith, Shaw.

Referee: Don Robertson