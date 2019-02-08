Rangers defender Connor Goldson claims Aberdeen’s semi-final celebrations and pictures motivated Wednesday’s victory

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has claimed Aberdeen’s celebrations after their League Cup semi-final win in October motivated the Gers prior to Wednesday’s 4-2 win at Pittodrie.

🎥 Connor Goldson reflected on Wednesday's victory against Aberdeen at today's press conference. pic.twitter.com/5fRbLMgLsa — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 8, 2019

The Englishman also said that pictures of the Dons’ Hampden success being up in the corridor around the away dressing room at Pittodrie was another motivational factor for the Ibrox side.

It has been reported that the Reds recently put up the images of the last four victory, however, it is understood they have been on the walls at Pittodrie since before the League Cup final on December 2.

But Goldson, speaking ahead of Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie with Kilmarnock tomorrow, said: “They celebrated massively after the semi-final, there were pictures on the wall of this match so this was motivating and gave us a point to prove.

“It was noticed, spoke about and gave us motivation before the game.”