Rangers’ Alfredo Moleros hit by three match ban as appeal rejected

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been banned for three matches after an appeal on his red card against Aberdeen failed.

Colombian Morelos and Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna were both red carded early in the second half of the Ibrox club’s 4-2 Premiership win on Wednesday.

Morelos stamped on the Dons defender who retaliated by kicking out.

Aberdeen opted not to appeal and accepted McKenna’s red card and subsequent suspension.

However Rangers launched an appeal which was rejected at an SFA judicial panel hearing this evening (Friday).

Morelos will now miss Saturday’s Scottish Cup last-16 tie at Kilmarnock, plus Rangers’ next two league matches.

The Ibrox striker received a mandatory two-game ban from all competitions for the red card, with a further Premiership game added because it was his second sending-off in the league this season.

Morelos has been red carded in all three Premiership games against Aberdeen this season although his dismissal in the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie last August for allegedly kicking out at McKenna off the ball was rescinded on appeal.

The 22-year-old will also miss Rangers’ home league clash with St Johnstone plus a trip to Hamilton on February 24.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is also facing a two-game suspension as we was today issued with a notice of complaint for kicking out at Aberdeen’s teenage midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

McGregor came off his line to challenge Ferguson and appeared to aim a kick at the midfielder’s shin.

The Scotland international will have a hearing on Tuesday, unless Rangers accept the charge.

FAST TRACK NOTICE OF COMPLAINT:

Allan McGregor, Player, Rangers FC

Disciplinary Rule allegedly breached: Disciplinary Rule 200 : Where any one of the sending off offences of (A1) serious foul play, (A2) violent conduct, and (A3) spitting at an opponent or other person is committed by a player at a match, but that sending off offence was not seen by any of the match officials at the time that it was committed the mandatory suspension for that sending off offence as provided for in Annex C of the Judicial Panel Protocol shall be applied to the player.

Any Fast Track Notice of Complaint alleging a breach of this Rule shall be Determined by a Fast Track Tribunal subject to the provisions of Section 13.