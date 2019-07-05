Race hots up to land Aberdeen striker Stevie May

Scottish clubs are lining up in the race to land Aberdeen striker Stevie May this summer.

The signing of strikers James Wilson and Curtis Main to bolster an attack already boasting Sam Cosgrove, who scored 21 goals last season, is likely to leave May down the pecking order at Pittodrie.

It is understood Aberdeen are ready to listen to offers for May who arrived from Preston North End in a £400,000 in summer 2017.

May still has two years left on his Pittodrie contract but there is plenty of interest in the striker with former club St Johnstone keen reportedly keen to bring him back.

May won the Scottish Cup with the Perth Saints in 2014 before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.

It is understood Premiership St Mirren as well as Championship sides Dundee United and Dundee are keen on securing May.

May has scored eight goals in 75 appearances for the Dons in the two seasons since arriving at Pittodrie.