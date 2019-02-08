Pictures weren’t replaced at Pittodrie ahead of Rangers clash

Aberdeen did not put up pictures of their League Cup semi-final win over Rangers prior to Wednesday’s meeting of the teams.

It has been reported that the Govan side were fired up ahead of the midweek Pittodrie clash because the Dons replaced pictures on the walls around the away dressing room with pictures from October’s 1-0 Hampden win over the Gers in the last four of the League Cup.

However, it is understood that photos of the semi-final success have been hanging on the walls in Pittodrie since prior to the League Cup final on December 2.