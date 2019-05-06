‘No leadership to deal with bigotry’

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists Scottish football does not have the leadership to deal with sectarianism.

McInnes was the target of sectarian chants from Celtic fans yet again during the Dons’ 3-0 Premiership loss at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss sat in the stand having been sanctioned with a one-game ban by the SFA for a gesture made to Celtic fans during the Scottish Cup semi-final.

He was sent to the stand at Hampden having reacted to chants of “sad Orange b******’ from some Celtic supporters.

McInnes claims he heard that song again from the Celtic support inside Pittodrie.

The Aberdeen manager also claimed he has heard that slur many times over the years but questions if Scottish football authorities are aware of it.

He said: “Of course I heard it because I have been hearing it for years.

“It is not really a case of if I am aware of it, it is more whether other people are aware of it.

“They will continue to sing their songs because we don’t have the leadership to deal with it.

“The biggest surprise would be if I hadn’t heard it.”

As well as the one-game dugout ban, McInnes was also hit with a suspended one-match suspension until the end of the season.

He was dismissed from the technical area in the 3-0 semi loss to Celtic last month by referee Craig Thomson on the advice of fourth official Nick Walsh.

Police Scotland confirmed they launched an investigation into the sectarian abuse towards McInnes.

The sectarian chants were included in the match delegates’ official report from the semi-final.

However, the SFA charged McInnes with breaching rule 203 that stipulates “no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match”.

The hearing was originally scheduled for Friday, less than 24 hours before the Dons were due to face league leaders Celtic at Pittodrie.

However, it was brought forward to Thursday because McInnes wanted to attend the funeral of Celtic legend and former Aberdeen manager Billy McNeill on Friday.

McInnes had admitted he regretted reacting to the abuse but hoped “mitigating circumstances” would be taken into consideration at the SFA hearing.

He said: “There has been a missed opportunity to send out the right message.

“I served my punishment and will be glad to get back into the dugout on Friday (against Hearts).

“It was unusual for me as I have been in this job for 12 years now and it is the first time I have had a suspension.

“I didn’t enjoy it and I didn’t enjoy watching my team lose again.”

Celtic interim manager Neil Lennon voiced his disgust at sectarian chants aimed at McInnes.

Lennon said: “I am disappointed to say the least. I am disappointed for Derek, because I know what a great guy he is, he is a great football man with great integrity.

“I am sorry he wasn’t in the dugout. I am a huge admirer of what he has done this year and what he has done previously.”