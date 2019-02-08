Nicky rises up from injury Low to take on Dons

Nicky Low is relishing returning to Pittodrie just two years after he was considering quitting football.

The former Aberdeen midfielder will line up against the Dons on Sunday for Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup fifth round tie.

Low, 27, was on the Reds’ books from a young age after being scouted in Glasgow.

He was part of the League Cup winning side in 2014 under manager Derek McInnes.

But in the summer of 2015 Low chose to leave the Dons in search of more regular game time.

He joined Dundee, but injuries hampered his spell at Dens Park and, having made just two appearances in the first half of the 2016/17 season, Low was seriously considering hanging up his boots.

He had to go on-loan in a bid to resurrect his career, the move was to Northern Irish side Derry City, who play in the Republic’s League of Ireland.

Low impressed for the Candystripes and joined them permanently for the 2018 season before returning to Scotland with Queen of the South last month.

He believes his time at Derry has revitalised his career, but admits prior to moving to Ireland he was considering his future in the game.

Low said: “I was away for a few years so it has been good to come back into Scottish football with Queen of the South.

“It’s been a decent enough start for myself, from the games we’ve played we’ve had a few wins. I’m enjoying it so far and long may that continue.

“The spell at Derry did help me a lot, I was falling out of love with the game and I wasn’t enjoying it.

“It was personal reasons and to be honest I was thinking about possibly chucking it in.

“Then I went over to Ireland and fell in love with the game again and started enjoying it.

“I did really well over there and the fans at Derry seemed to take to me really quickly and that made it a good experience.

“It was an enjoyable period, but I just felt after two seasons over there it was time to come back and try something new in Scottish football.

“Football is a weird game and a great sport. It’s amazing how you can be enjoying it and then quickly go to not enjoying it.

“I was at Dundee at the time and picked up a lot of injuries and wasn’t enjoying it at all.

“I was going to go on-loan from Dundee, I’d spoken to my wife and just said ‘listen if I don’t enjoy my next spell I might retire from playing’.

“That was just the way I felt at the time.

“I’d had a bad spell, but thankfully I was going on-loan for six months and I picked the right club in Derry City.

“I really enjoyed my time there and I’m back enjoying football again.”

Low is looking forward to returning to face Aberdeen with a Scottish Cup quarter-final place on the line.

He is hoping Gary Naysmith’s Doonhamers can cause an upset, but he knows it will be tough against his former side.

He added: “There is a lot of quality in our squad. Stephen Dobbie is the one everyone talks about.

“But there are a few other players who maybe don’t get talked about as much.

“Dobbie has scored 37 goals this season, so everyone knows how good a player he is.

“But it’s fair to say Aberdeen have plenty of quality in their side, but hopefully we can make it a tough game for them come Sunday.

“In my opinion they are the second best team in Scotland and they have been that for a number of years.

“If we play our best and Aberdeen play their best, then it will still be tough for us and we may need some luck.

“You never know what might happen and hopefully we can catch them on an off day and you never know.

“It will be a tough ask, but it’s a game we look forward to.”